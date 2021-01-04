Four arrested as police foil underage marriage attempt

Local police foiled an attempt to marry an underage girl with a middle-age man in Umarkot and arrested four persons on Monday. Those arrested for involvement in the illegal marriage attempt included 40-year-old would-be groom, his mother and mother of the underage girl. The women police have filed a case against the accused under the underage marriage law. It is to be mentioned here that underage marriages are common in all parts of the country. People below the age of 18 can’t be married under the Child Marriage Restraint Act. Last month a case was registered against six men for allegedly abducting a 12-year-old girl from Ahmedabad in Punjab, who was later forcefully married to a 45-year-old man. The girl was recovered by police officials, however, the accused managed to flee the location. The father of the girl had appealed to the higher authorities to take action against the responsible persons and complained about non-cooperation from the police department in the case.













