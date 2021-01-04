FCCI inks MoU to reach out to American markets

The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with an event management company Messer Wanz-Global Business Forum (Pvt.) Ltd to introduce Pakistani exportable surplus particularly in North American markets.

President FCCI Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed and Director Finance and Media Planning Mr. Wasim Ahmad of Wanz-Global Business Forum (Pvt.) Ltd signed the documents of MOU on behalf of their respective organizations.

After exchanging documents of MoU, Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed said that Pakistani exports are increasing due to the positive and proactive policies of the present government. He said that almost all export oriented units are working in three shifts to fulfill their foreign commitments. He said that FCCI was also facilitating its members to get maximum export orders in addition to exploring new potential markets for Pakistani products. He said that M/s. Wanz-Global Business Forum (Pvt.) Ltd will also facilitate our members in this respect. He said that as per the clauses of the MoU, both entities will nominate their focal persons who will review the progress made on this MoU on a monthly basis.

Mr. Wasim Ahmad Director Finance and Media Planning of the Wanz-Global Business Forum (Pvt.) Ltd told that his firm is organizing three events in North American and FCCI members will be facilitated to participate in it. He said that a dedicated trade delegation of FCCI could also be arranged to encourage textile exports to the North American markets. He further said that business seminars and conferences could also be arranged to give an overview of the export related importance of North America for Pakistan. He also briefed about his organization and told that it’s four sister concerns are also registered with the Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

During this meeting Senior Vice President Chaudhary Talat Mahmood, Vice President Rana Ayub Aslam Manj, Rana Ikramullah, Malik Abdul Jabbar and Mr. Aslam Bhali were also present.