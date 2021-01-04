Mazari urges world to prevent Asiya Andrabi’s judicial murder

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari has urged the international community, human rights organisations and the global media to act in preventing India from judicial murder of Kashmiri leader Asiya Andrabi, who is currently detained in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

Talking to the media persons on Monday evening, Dr Mazari said that Indian courts are preparing for a judicial murder of Kashmiri leader Dr Asiya Andrabi by awarding life imprisonment sentence to her. She said life imprisonment in India has been defined as imprisonment till death, which is repugnant to all worldwide definitions in this regard.

She said that Dr Asiya Andrabi has been facing imprisonment, along with the two other Kashmiri women activists, and Indian Supreme Court is likely to announce its verdict this month. Dr Shireen Mazari said that Asiya Andrabi’s husband has also been under detention for the last 28 years. She said that Kashmiri leaders are facing Indian torture and oppression in jails in sheer violation of Article 148 of the Fourth Geneva Convention on human rights. Shaking the global conscience, the Federal Minister called upon the international community, especially the human rights organizations, to immediately intervene in Asiya Andrabi’s matter to protect life and rights of the Kashmiri people.

Dr Asiya Andrabi’s son, who is studying in Pakistan on scholarship, and nephew were also present on the occasion.

Earlier on Sunday last, Pakistan called upon the United Nations (UN) to seek immediate release of Kashmiri human rights activist and political leader Asiya Andrabi, incarcerated in the infamous Tihar Jail in India.