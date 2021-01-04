Mithi people protest against police for inaction in ‘suicide deaths’

The relatives of Doongar and Babita continued their protest in Mithi on Monday despite the harsh winter weather in front of the police station in Mithi town. The protesters, including children and women, of the Meghwar community demanded the registration of the double murder FIR against the cop Gul Mohammad Sand and others, who according to them, were involved in the murder of Doongar Meghar and his sister-in-law Babita.

PPP stalwart Samtra Manjani, Dodo, Mohen, Chamman, Goutam and other relatives of the alleged victims accused SSP Tharparkar Hassan Sardar Niazi and others of showing reluctance to order the registration of FIR against police officer Mr Sand.

They allged that police officials were trying to hush up the double murder case by claming that both committed suicide. They claimed that bodies were hanged after being killed by some suspects but police officials were least interested to probe into the incident. The SHO Mithi police station, Mohammad Khan Zaur, when contacted, said that the pair, according to the intial medical reports, had committed suicideand that despite that police had rounded up some suspects and were investigating the case. He claimed that the close relatives instead of cooperating with the police teams were only protesting to pressure police to implicate some people for unspecified reasons.

While, PPP MPA from Tharparkar Surrendar Valasai has written a letter to Inspector General of Sindh police requesting probe into the each and every suicide incidents happening in the desert district.

“Your kind attention is drawn toward the rising incidents of ‘suicides’ in Tharparkar where a perception is growing that many cases are being reported and registered as ‘suicides’ may have been in fact well-crafted murders, were the proper investigations made” added the PPP MPA. He stated that the recent incident, a man and woman from Meghwar community were found hanged at the residence of a police assistant sub-inspector in Mithi a few days back adding he alleged that the house of the police cop had been infamous for the immoral activities. ” The police insists that both committed suicide while the relatives see this as the double murder” he said. Mr Valasai said that the wave of anger and indignation was brewing among the people of Thar which might evoke more protests in future by the families of the victims of such incidents.He requested the police chief of Sindh to ensure the fair and transparent investigations through his more reliable officer from Crime Branch into that particular case after the registration of FIR as per the demands of the relatives of the victims including Doongar and his sister-in-law Ms Babita.

