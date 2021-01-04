Innovative technology is a key player in livestock reforms

Use of technology in Livestock sector is need of the time to improve productivity and economic growth of livestock farmer, Secretary Livestock Capt (R) stated in a video link meeting in Livestock Punjab. According to the details, an online meeting was chaired by Secretary Livestock Punjab to review the possibility of launching a mobile application for livestock punjab.

A UK based software firm briefed the session about mobile app which Livestock Punjab is looking forward to use for its service delivery and farmer registration. The said app will be launched primarily in a few districts of Punjab as a pilot project. Secretary Livestock stated that this app will help in strengthening diagnosis and service delivery and will even work in communities with zero literacy.

He said that government is committed to provide state of the art services to farmers and use of modern tools in this regard can not be neglected. Mobile application, once developed, will be linked to existing registration system of the department. Secretary Livestock appreciated the keen interest of private firm in Punjab Livestock Sector. Representatives of the software firm and officials of livestock department also attended the online session.