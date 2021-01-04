SC for making JIT reports part of Perween Rehman murder trial

The Supreme Court on Monday issued directives for making the reports of the two joint investigation teams (JITs), formed to probe the high-profile Perween Rehman murder, a part of the case trial.

The SC bench, headed by Justice Umar Atta Bandial, called for both reports to be presented in the trial court hearing the case within two weeks to review them as per law. The bench ruled if need be, the trial court may issue necessary directives in light of these reports.

Disposing of the suo motu case, the apex court instructed the trial court to wrap up the trial proceedings as soon as possible.

Perween Rehman, head of the Orangi Pilot Project (OPP), was gunned down near her office in Orangi Town on March 13, 2013. On September 24, the Supreme Court had noted with wonder that the trial had been experiencing delays for the last 20 months.

A Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) lawyer informed the judges that five men were named in the case. One of them, named Qari Bilal, was killed in an encounter with police. He has nothing to do with the murder of Perween Rahman, the counsel said.

Justice Mazahir Naqvi, a member of the bench, questioned how Bilal’s gun matched with the bullet shells of a 9mm pistol used to kill Ms Rehman if he has nothing to do with her murder.