Journey to freedom and Pakistan

In the middle of the Night, in dimly hazy Light, I was gently pushed around, on a very fast flight, thinking loud about national plight, storm is over, seems it is going to be completely over, process of reform political, will guide a search bright, separating wrong from right, this agenda needs to be followed, with individual and groups’ insight, backed by political and societal will, of course with the states’ backing, and states’ full might.

Love begets love. It takes two to tango, positive attitude and credibility go a long way to bridge the trust gap, making a way forward possible. Hope for peace and security can mature to desired ends, if world leaders act fairly and responsibly, without prejudice and discrimination. Let there be a fresh resolve to end politics of hate. Happy New Year folks. We need your support to be certain, to make our globe a better place, with happy homes and abodes. We certainly need substance and value of the rule of law. We need to think new, and think loud. We need to think of policy determinants and make appropriate choices for equity, justice and balance in society and economy.

Freedom and independence is the greatest gift our leader Muhammad Ali Jinnah struggled for to get us and make us a nation with distinction. We need to adhere to his motto, “Unity, Faith and Discipline”

Long live Quaid-e-Azam’ Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan and the creator of the “Two-Nations Theory”. Let us resolve to serve Pakistan, Love Pakistan, and understand the significance of independence and Pakistan as a separate nation. In today’s political and geographical context and anti-Muslims policies of Indian leadership we have no difficulty in understanding Jinnah’s wisdom and foresight for a separate home-land for Muslims in the sub-continent. Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a supporter of Hindu-Muslims unity. When he realized that plan world not work Jinnah parted ways with all India congress, a Hindu dominated political party.

If the impeachment of warren Hastings was made possible by the house of commons in the presence of the then queen of England. there should be ways and means to put an end to high crimes of fundamentalist

A new chapter opened; Jinnah became the champion of rights of the Muslims in the sub-continent. Struggle for Pakistan started. Lahore resolution was a stepping stone. Jinnah’s constitutional struggle made him the great leader (The Quaid-e-Azam, Muhammad Ali Jinnah) Pakistan came into existence on 14th August, 1947. Some people speak of the price we had to pay in terms of mass exodus/migrations, displacements, loss of property and jobs, the riots and killing of people. Considering the hate politics and anti-Muslims policy of Indian leaders one feels grateful that we have our independence and respectable living in Pakistan. Thanks to our destiny and leaders who make it possible.

India illegally occupied Kashmir has suffered from Indian Brutality. It has been a spell of terrorism, brutality, tyranny and 511 days of Lockdown. Kashmiris have been deprived of fundamental human rights and the right to self-determination granted under the united nations resolutions. Two nuclear armed nations, Pakistan and India are on the brink of extreme tensions which could lead to war any moment. India violates ceasefire and kills innocent civilians across the line of control everyday almost. This has been going on for years now. Extremists and terrorist groups in India are always busy punishing minorities, specially, Muslims. R.S.S and BJP planned to pull down Babri Masjid for a plan to construct “Ram Mandar” in that space and site. Inequalities and discrimination and killing Muslims continues under the very nose of Prime Minister Modi and Hindu extremists. Hindu fundamentalism is visible and in action. Authors like William Dalrymple should take note of Indian terrorism and extremism as much as he talks of “anarchy” related to relentless rise of the East India company.

Gifted writers have the skill to influence the pace and characteristics of political and social events. I hope and wish Shashi Tharoor, the author of bestseller “An Era of darkness-the British Empire in India” could interpret history to make it readable and persuasive more so that it has positive impact on current events and public relationships to pave the way to friendship rather than hate and fear. An environment for peace and security is needed.

Partition of the sub-continent could have been peaceful and smooth if there was a plan to do so. But it is said the horrors of partition were the direct result of the deliberate British policy of divide and rule, that fermented religious antagonisms to facilitate continued imperial rule? It makes no sense at all. Religious antagonism that exists in Modi’s India today had never ever existed. Same can be said of communal hatred blazing hotly. world leaders must think of it for the sake of peace and security of the region. Kashmir is burning, Joe Biden is expected to play his role judiciously in the name of humanity for the sake of peace and security of the region. Our Journey for peace and security of the region must continue.