PTI plays smartly in Sindh by-election

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to play smartly in upcoming by-elections in Sindh where neck-and-neck contest is expected between GDA and PDM.

In Sindh, the by-elections are going to be held on PS-52 Umerkot, PS-88 Malir and PS-43 Sanghar.

Ruling PTI has fielded two candidate from decades old political family by playing

‘Junejo Card’ the

candidates are Jan Sher Junejo and Mushtaq Junejo in Malir and Sanghar constituencies

PTI is doing utmost to nominate a Junejo in Sanghar constituency, which is a stronghold of Pir Sahab Pagara (Sibghatullah Shah Rashdi), president of Pakistan Muslim League (Functional).

Pir Sahab Pagara is also the leader of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) which was formed on October 23, 2017.

While PPP has nominated Ameer Ali Shah from PS-52 Umerkot, Jam Shabbir Ali on PS-43 Sanghar, and Yousuf Baloch son of the deceased MPA from PS-88 Malir, Karachi

for the by-election against PTI. Polling will take place on February 16.

On other hand to

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has become a politician on the move, travelling frequently to Islamabad from Karachi these days in a bid to accomplish the multiple tasks including negotiations with allied parties, upcoming by-elections and Senate polls 2021.

It has been reported that Governor Ismail was tasked to inform Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan why Pir Sahab Pagara is upset and what Muttahida Qaumi Movement really wants.

Governor Imran Ismail’s list of things to do is not yet limited to the above-mentioned tasks only, he is also to remain vigilant and keep an eye on the cracks widening in the 11-party opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Sindh and weaknesses the ruling party in Sindh – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Last but not the least, Imran Ismail is also tasked to tackle media as he has good connection in media persons, he keeps an eye on who is going to respond the media on the ongoing matters from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Imran Ismail visited Islamabad on Friday and came back to Karachi next day and he will once again travel to the federal capital on Monday.