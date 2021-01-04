Kamran Ghulam creates history as KP take control of Quaid Trophy final

KARACHI: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kamran Ghulam, who also th PCB Domestic Cricketer of the Year, created history by becoming the highest run-scorer in a single season of the prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Trophy on day three of the tournament’s 2020-21 five-day first-class final against Central Punjab on Sunday. The 25-year-old Kamran Ghulam went past Saadat Ali’s more than 36-year-old record of 1217 runs (nine matches, 18 innings, at 71.59) set in the 1983-84 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy season when he reached 77 during his unbeaten innings of 104 (15 fours, one six). This was Kamran’s 20th innings of the season, after setting the highest run’s record, the right-hander went on to post his fifth century of the tournament, reaching the landmark off 196 balls. When stumps were drawn for the day, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had attained a position of considerable strength by reaching 243 for five, an overall lead of 286.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa started their second innings with a 43-run lead, they were rocked back at the start with the loss of opener Fakhar Zaman (4) and Zohaib Khan (5) with the score at 33 in the 14th over. Israrullah who contributed 61 in the first innings posted his second half-century of the match scoring 63 off 97 balls (nine fours, one six) before he was dismissed stumped off Qasim Akram. Rehan Afridi was run out for one with the score at 204 and KP 247 runs ahead. Kamran joined hands with Adil Amin in an 83-run fourth-wicket partnership which was broken by Waqas Maqsood who had Adil caught for 34 (88 balls, four fours).

Earlier in the day, resuming at the overnight score of 212 for eight, Central Punjab declared their innings after reaching 257 for nine in 83 overs. After crossing the 250-run mark, Central Punjab gathered a crucial second batting point which equalled their first innings points tally with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to six points which prompted a declaration. Qasim posted the third half-century of his maiden first-class season, the right-hander scored 60 off 102 balls with the help of nine fours. He added 37 vital runs for the 10th wicket with Waqas Maqsood who hit a four and two sixes in his unbeaten 20 off 14 balls. Fast bowler Irfanullah Shah finished with four wickets for 73 while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa captain Khalid Usman finished with three for 32 with his left-arm-spin.

Scores in brief (end of day three):

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 300 all out, 97.5 overs (Kamran Ghulam 76, Adil Amin 75, Israrullah 61; Hasan Ali 4-62, Waqas Maqsood 3-59) and 243-5, 76 overs (Kamran Ghulam 104 not out, Israrullah 63; Waqas Maqsood 2-52) VS Central Punjab 257-9 declared, 83 overs (Qasim Akram 60 not out, Usman Salahuddin 60, Saad Nasim 55; Irfanullah Shah 4- 73, Khalid Usman 3-32)

First innings points: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 6 (three batting points, three bowling points), Central Punjab 6 (bowling four, batting two).