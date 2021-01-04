History-making Omar Khalid crowned national amateur golf champion

KARACHI: Sixteen-year-old schoolboy Omar Khalid created history on Sunday when he convincingly won the 60th National Amateur Golf Championship of Pakistan to become the youngest ever player to claim the country’s most prestigious title. Omar, an O-Level student from Karachi, played a dream final round of two-under-par 70 to win the coveted National amateur crown by a whopping five-shot margin at the Karachi Golf Club. He is by far the youngest player to win Pakistan’s National Championship. Ralfay Raja from Rawalpindi finished as the runner-up. In the seniors category Col Rustam Ali won the title while Karachi’s Azhar Abbas was the runner-up. Lahore’s Rimsha Ijaz won the ladies title while her sister Parkha Ijaz was the runner-up. The main contest on the final day was between the top four contenders for the amateurs title – Omar Khalid, Ralfay Raja, Umer Khokhar and Salman Khan.

Omar who had scores of 77, 71 and 74 in the first three round started the day with a one-shot lead over the rest of the pack. He quickly added to the lead by making four birdies on the first six holes on the front nine. His birdies came on holes 1,3,4 and 6. Playing flawless golf, Omar also birdied the 9th hole to end front nine at 31 (-5). By that time Omar had already accumulated a big eight-shot lead over second-placed Ralfay. Karachi’s Saim Shazli finished third followed by Qasim Ali Khan, Salman Jahangir, Mansoor Teli, Umer Khokhar and Salman Khan. Omar, who is regarded as Pakistan’s top junior star, received the coveted trophy from chief guest, Lt Gen Mian Hilal Hussain, President Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) at the prize distribution ceremony of the four-day championship.