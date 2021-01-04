Days of PTI government ‘are numbered’: Maryam

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Sunday said that Punjab has risen and is ready to take back its rights which she claimed were stolen by the incumbent government.

Leaders of the 11-party opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – which aims to send Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government packing – gathered in Bahawalpur on Sunday for the alliance’s latest power show. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Amir and PDM head Maulana Fazlur Rehman and other leaders of the alliance also participated in the rally.

Maryam Nawaz said that the day the lawmakers of Pakistan Democratic Movement resign will turn out to be the final day of the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan. She said that the days of this government are numbered. “The day PDM resigns from these fake assemblies, it would be game over for this government.”

The PML-N leader said that during the tenure of her father Nawaz Sharif, price of wheat was Rs35 which is now available at Rs90, adding that the price of sugar has also gone up to Rs120 from Rs50. “IMF has said electricity tariffs must be increased by 25%,” she said and added that the government must be sent packing as soon as possible to protect the livelihood of poor people.

Slamming PM Imran’s recent statements, she said that after 2.5 years he says that he does not know how to govern and keeps on saying that the army thinks he is not corrupt. “He (Imran Khan) says that I’m not corrupt but the fact is you have a 300 Kanal house in Islamabad… where did you get the money to purchase it?”

Maryam said the reason why it is so “necessary to get rid of the government”, is because “in Pakistan’s 73-year history never has such an incompetent, corrupt and unqualified government come”. Maryam repeatedly asked the crowd to signal with their chants if they wish to see the government resign or remain seated in the “fake assemblies”.

The PML-N vice president said that Punjab was “taunted” for “not standing up for others” and other provinces would say that “unless Punjab stands up, things will not change”. “Well listen here! Not only has Punjab risen, it is ready to take back the rights it has been robbed of. And when Punjab stands up, whose legs start shaking?” she asked the crowd. She asked the crowd: “So is Punjab ready to take back the vote that it was robbed of? Is it ready to fight for other provinces? Is it ready to fight the war for the federation? Is Punjab ready to rid Pakistan of this incompetent, corrupt man?” “And if Maryam Nawaz Sharif calls for it, will you march to Islamabad, fight, sit there, will you take back your right?” she asked further, to chants of “yes” from the people.