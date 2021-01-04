Kashmiris to observe Indian Republic Day as Black Day

The people of Jammu & Kashmir living either side of the line of control including AJK, IIOJK and rest of the world would observe the Indian Republic Day, falling on January 26, as black day to invite the attention of international community towards the continued long unlawful and force and forcible Indian occupation of Jammu & Kashmir.

Kashmiris observe the Indian Republic Day as black day every year to mark strong indignation and protest against the continua Indian illegal occupation of Jammu & Kashmir. This year, too, the Jammu & Kashmir people were observing the Indian republic day as black day at the time when the hardliner PM Moli-led Indian government by violating all international norms and commitments on the global issue of Jammu Kashmir, scrapped special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed status of the Jammu Kashmir revoking Article 370 and Article 35-A of her (India) constitution through August 5, 2019, sinister act at the gun point through fresh deployment of at least a million of its military and para military troops in Indian-occupied Jammu Kashmir.