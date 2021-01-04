Govt focussed on providing basic facilities to people: Firdous

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government believes in practically serving the masses and has focused its attention on providing basic facilities to people. Addressing a press conference after her visit to Shelter Home and Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Daska on Sunday, Dr Awan said that free provision of health-related facilities to the people is the government’s first priority. She said that Sehat Insaf Card is a revolutionary programme of the PTI government providing free of cost medicines to people suffering from various diseases including hepatitis, AIDS and tuberculosis. She said that under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, all departments are taking necessary measures for the protection of social and fundamental rights of the people living in the province. She said that the government has taken responsibility for protecting the lives of poor, deserving and needy people. The special assistant said that a health care model similar to KPK is being adopted in Punjab and the chief minister is taking all possible steps to provide quality health care facilities in rural areas of the province. Dr Awan said that those who looted public money mercilessly are misleading the innocent people through rallies, meetings and long marches. PDM’s vision would remain restricted to Jati Umra, she added. She said that those who were labelling assemblies as fake now want to take part in by-elections.













