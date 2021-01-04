Buzdar forms committee to probe PPSC paper leak scandal

Taking notice of the “paper leak scandal” in the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC), Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has set up an inquiry committee that will submit its report within five days. In a statement on Sunday, the chief minister said that PPSC is a national organisation and no one will be allowed to play with its repute. The CMIT team will expose the elements who support and back those who are involved in the paper leak scandal. He said that the officials supporting those involved in the paper leak scandal would also be brought to book without any discrimination and the reputation of the Punjab Public Service Commission would be protected. Elements who are behind the curtains will also be exposed, he claimed. Meanwhile, the chief minister said that he is feeling better and thanked all those who prayed for his recovery from Covid-19. Buzdar disclosed that the process of medical tests, treatment and dieting is still continuing. He vowed to serve the people with new zeal and zest after complete recovery. He also urged the people to wear masks and observe social distancing to keep themselves safe from contracting coronavirus.













