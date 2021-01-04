NAB releases three years report from 2018 to December 31, 2020

Honorable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB has said that corruption is the root cause of all evils. NAB is committed to make Pakistan corruption free as the fight against corruption is being taken as a national duty. He said that NAB was established to eradicate corruption and to recover looted money from corrupt elements. He said that NAB is the focal organization of Pakistan under United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) as Pakistan has ratified and is signatory of UNCAC. Pakistan is the only country in the world to which China has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for eradication of corruption. He said that NAB is the chairman of SAARC Anti Corruption Forum. This was a reorganization of NAB’s excellent work as NAB is considered as a role model among SAARC countries. NAB;s efforts have been appreciated by national and international reputed organizations like Transparency International Pakistan, World Economic Forum, Mishal Pakistan and PILDAT.

The Honorable Chairman NAB said that NAB’s faith is Corruption free Pakistan; NAB has chalked out a national anti corruption strategy comprising Awareness, Prevention and Enforcement which has started yielding excellent results. He said that one of NAB’s major achievements since its inception has been the recovery of around Rs. 714 billion directly and indirectly which is a remarkable achievement as compared to other anti corruption organizations with an overall conviction ratio of 68.8 percent. The performance of 7 Regional Bureaus of NAB under the dynamic leadership of Honorable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB has started yielding excellent results. NAB releases a three years performance report of its seven Regional Bureaus which is given below.

NAB Rawalpindi has received 8057 complaints in 2018, 8727 in 2019 and 4287 in 2020 and all complaints were disposed of after due scrutiny and presently no complaint is under process. NAB Rawalpindi authorized 215 complaint verifications in 2018, 237 in 2019 and 255 in 2020. NAB Rawalpindi authorized 162 inquiries in 2018, 172 in 2019 and 179 in 2020. NAB Rawalpindi authorized 71 investigations in 2018, 83 in 2019 and 64 in 2020. NAB Rawalpindi has filed 213 in 2018, 233 in 2019 and 246 in 2020 in respected Accountability Courts as per law. NAB Rawalpindi has recovered Rs. 287.293983 million in 2018, Rs. 93473.16148 million in 2019 and Rs. 196222.736054 million in 2020 from the year 2018 to Dec 31, 2020 directly and indirectly.

NAB Lahore has received 10211 complaints in 2018, 14008 in 2019 and 5023 in 2020 which were disposed of after due scrutiny and presently 757 complaints are under process as per law. NAB Lahore authorized 326 complaint verifications in 2018, 243 in 2019 and 148 in 2020. NAB Lahore authorized 213 inquiries in 2018, 103 in 2019 and 56 in 2020. NAB Lahore authorized 37 investigations in 2018, 36 in 2019 and 26 in 2020. NAB Lahore has filed 74 references in 2018, 55 in 2019 and 38 in 2020 in respected Accountability Courts as per law. NAB Lahore recovered Rs. 9631 million in 2018, Rs. 33554 million in 2019 and Rs. 29025 million in 2020 from the year 2018 to Dec 31, 2020 directly and indirectly.

NAB Karachi has received 10561 complaints in 2018, 11381 in 2019 and 6483 in 2020 and all were disposed of after due scrutiny and presently no complaint is under process. NAB Karachi authorized 590 complaint verifications in 2018, 561 in 2019 and 382 in 2020. NAB Karachi authorized 387 inquiries in 2018, 422 in 2019 and 335 in 2020. NAB Karachi authorized 189 investigations in 2018, 197 in 2019 and 135 in 2020. NAB Karachi has filed 46 references in 2018, 28 in 2019 and 30 in 2020 in respected Accountability Courts as per law. NAB Karachi recovered Rs. 8874.432 million in 2018, Rs. 3329.231 million in 2019 and Rs. 80975.781 million from the year 2018 to Dec 31, 2020 directly and indirectly.

NAB KP has received 5756 complaints in 2018, 4397 in 2019 and 2474 in 2020 which were disposed of after due scrutiny and presently 307 complaints are under process as per law. NAB KP authorized 483 complaint verifications in 2018, 245 in 2019 and 121 in 2020. NAB KP authorized 235 inquiries in 2018, 95 in 2019 and 52 in 2020. NAB KP authorized 48 investigations in 2018, 18 in 2019 and 20 in 2020. NAB KP has filed 29 references in 2018, 20 in 2019 and 09 in 2020 in respected Accountability Courts as per law. NAB KP recovered Rs. 356. 780 million in 2018, Rs. 244.754 million in 2019 and Rs. 131.780 million in 2020 from the year 2018 to Dec 31, 2020 directly and indirectly.

NAB Balochistan has received 1191 complaints in 2018, 836 in 2019 and 473 in 2020 and all were disposed of after due scrutiny and presently no complaint is under process. NAB Balochistan authorized 112 complaint verifications in 2018, 169 in 2019 and 70 in 2020. NAB Balochistan authorized 77 inquiries in 2018, 81 in 2019 and 53 in 2020. NAB Balochistan authorized 26 investigations in 2018, 25 in 2019 and 17 in 2020. NAB Balochistan has filed 13 references in 2018, 17 references in 2019 and 24 references in 2020 in respected Accountability Courts as per law. NAB Balochistan recovered Rs. 1054.022 million in 2018, Rs. 71.658 million in 2019 and Rs. 48.728 million in 2020 from the year 2018 to Dec 31, 2020 directly and indirectly.

NAB Sukkur has received 20575 complaints in 2018, 26161 in 2019 and 29208 in 2020 and all were disposed of after due scrutiny and presently no complaint is under process. NAB Sukkur authorized 520 complaint verifications in 2018, 628 in 2019 and 701 in 2020. NAB Sukkur authorized 280 inquiries in 2018, 357 in 2019 and 401 in 2020. NAB Sukkur authorized 75 investigations in 2018, 119 in 2019 and 142 in 2020. NAB Sukkur has filed 89 references in 2018, 108 in 2019 and 136 in 2020 in respected Accountability Courts as per law. NAB Sukkur recovered Rs. 748.672 million in 2018, Rs. 8.5 billion in 2019 and Rs. 16.882 billion in 2020 from the year 2018 to December 31, 2020 directly and indirectly.

NAB Multan has received 4695 complaints in 2018, 5555 in 2019 and 3063 in 2020 which were disposed of after due scrutiny and presently 165 complaints are under process as per law. NAB Multan authorized 214 complaint verifications in 2018, 285 in 2019 and 236 in 2020. NAB Multan authorized 75 inquiries in 2018, 127 in 2019 and 105 in 2020. NAB Multan authorized 30 investigations in 2018, 52 in 2019 and 44 in 2020. NAB Multan has filed 80 references in 2018, 118 in 2019 and 117 references in 2020 in respected Accountability Courts as per law. NAB Multan recovered Rs. 1220.49 million in 2018, Rs. 2384.08 million in 2019 and Rs. 499.82 million in 2020 from the year 2018 to Dec 31, 2020 directly and indirectly.