Karachi to continue shivering a few more days: Met office

The Met Office has stated that the ongoing cold wave in Karachi is expected to last a few more days as minimum temperature was recorded in the morning on Sunday at 8° Celsius in the city.

The metropolis recorded its coldest night in the last 10 years when the mercury dropped to 5.6°C on the new year night between Thursday and Friday. Cold and dry weather is expected in the city today. Northerly/Northeasterly winds are blowing in the city and the wind speed is likely to increase above 50 kilometers per hour in next few days, according to the weather report.

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain/snow is expected in northeast Punjab, Potohar region, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas while fog is likely to prevail in central and south Punjab at isolated places. Rain/snow is also expected in Murree and Galyat during the period.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast the first rain/snowfall of Year 2021 in upper areas of the country from Sunday till Tuesday. A strong westerly wave entered Pakistan on Sunday evening and is likely to grip upper parts of the country in coming days.