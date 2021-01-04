IG Punjab for standardized police ID cards based on HRMIS system

Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani said that all officers and personnel working in the police department must have police identity cards with uniform design and security features in the style of modern security forces so that the internal security and communication system of the police may be made better and to be able to serve and protect the people in a better way. He further said that a new standing order has been issued for the issuance of new Police Identity Cards for officers and personnel on the basis of Centralized Database Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS) for police personnel. By this standing order, Officers and personnel serving in the units must have a new identity card while on duty, while all other departmental cards except the approved new design will be considered canceled after March 30, 2021. He expressed these views while issuing a standing order regarding the issuance of new police identity cards with standardized and security features. This standing order has been issued under Article 10 (3) of the Police Order 2002.

According to details, in view of the current security situation and better functioning of the police personnel, a new standardized policy has been issued for the issuance of Police Identity Cards in which SOPs regarding the issuance of Police Identity Cards have been explained in detail. As per the instructions issued in the Standing Order, the Additional IG Establishment will be in charge of the issuance of Police Identity Cards and overall rules and regulations who will ensure implementation of SOPs regarding issuance of Identity Cards in all police units. AIG Admin & Security will be responsible for issuing cards to all serving and retiring employees in the Central Police Office as well as cards to serving and retiring Gazetted Officers in Punjab Police. AIG Admin and Security will also issue the cards of all retired Gazetted Officers who want to have Punjab Police Identity Card. DPOs, City Police Officers, and Capital City Police Officers will be authorized to issue cards to serving or retiring officers in grades one to sixteen in their districts. RPOs and Unit Heads will appoint grade 18 officer to issue cards and abide by rules and regulations in respective districts. All the cards will be issued on the basis of Human Resource Management System as per the design approved by IG Punjab. Retired officers will submit an application for issuance of Police Cards to the AIG Admin and Security or the concerned DPO along with the approved application form.

The background of the picture on the police ID card will be white. Uniformed photo without caps of all present serving personnel should be displayed on the card. The IT branch of Punjab Police will provide QR reader to all districts and units to check the verification of the cards. The issuance period of all the cards will be for five years but in case of change or transfer of rank, a new card can be obtained. All the cards will be owned by the Punjab Police and will be returned to the card issuing office on expiration, transfer, removal, dismissal and retirement from the service. In case of loss or missing of identity card, report shall be registered to the police station immediately. A copy of the Daily Diary report which will be forwarded by the card issuing authority to the IT branch and CPO Lahore for blocking the card. Request for issuance of new identity card will not be completed without blocking the old card at any cost. Similarly, applications for dismissal, retirement and non-return of cards on transfer must be sent to the IT branch within seven days.

The Standing Order further directed that AIG Admins would closely coordinate the issuance of standardized cards with approved design and security features in all districts and units. Once all the cards with the approved design are ready, the data of the personnel should be entered on these cards through the thermal printers available in the districts. After March 30, 2021, the officers and personnel of all ranks must have new cards. These Cards will be used to identify personnel (current service-retired) when entering police offices. Apart from these cards, all other departmental cards will be considered canceled after March 30, 2021.