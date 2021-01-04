Opposition tried to blackmail govt on FATF issue: Murad

Federal Minister for Postal Services and Communications, Murad Saeed has alleged that opposition parties want to see Pakistan on the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) blacklist. In a live broadcast on Sunday, Murad Saeed said that the opposition tried to get a national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) when the government was doing legislation related to FATF laws. He said when the government was not blackmailed by them, they came on roads to save their money and started campaigns against state institutions. He further said that corrupt opposition leaders have attacked the national institutions to take revenge for the accountability process against them. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has been striving hard to uplift weaker segments of the society while the opposition leaders are busy protecting their hereditary politics. He said that Prime Minister Khan is establishing Panagahs (shelter homes) for the poor because he cares for them. The Minister said the past rulers lived in the palatial PM House, besides setting up many camp offices for themselves but never bothered for the homeless people living on the roads. He said that former President Asif Ali Zardari spent Rs3.16 billion on his camp offices while the situation was not different for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. He said that the people of Pakistan have rejected the ill-conceived politics of the opposition aimed at safeguarding corruption of its leadership. The minister said that the PML-N supreme leader is carrying out Indian narrative. He said that the Kashmir issue was put on the backburner during the tenure of Nawaz Sharif.













