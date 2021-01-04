Deepika urges her fans to ‘take that much-needed break’

Deepika Padukone, who kick-started 2021 with husband Ranveer Singh and her family members, took to social media to share a series of photos from her recent Ranthambore trip. Not only that but the actress also urged all her fans to ‘take that much-needed break’ and spend quality time with family. Taking to Instagram, Deepika shared the post with a caption which read as “What my New Years looked like… #ranthambore #rajasthan” She followed it up with a note which read as “An observation or compliment I receive most often from my family and friends closest to me is how I haven’t changed one bit personally despite everything I have achieved professionally.” Furthermore, she added, “Little do they know what a huge role they have to play in it! For me, uninterrupted quality time with family and friends is absolutely essential. It keeps me grounded and rooted. It’s a reminder of where I’ve come from and everything it has taken me to get to where I am. So take that much-needed break.” Deepika and Ranveer were also joined by Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and their family members at the Ranthambore National Park as they celebrated New Year together. Several pictures and videos from their celebrations have been making rounds on the internet.













