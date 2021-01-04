Sona calls out ‘culture of worshipping PR-built celebrities’

Singer Sona Mohapatra is known for speaking her mind, be it in interactions or through her social media.

The singer took to Twitter and shared New Year wishes recently. Through her tweet, Sona also called out PR-built celebrities and significance of number games.

Taking to Twitter, Sona condemned the “culture of worshipping at the altar of PR built celebrity”. The ‘Jiya Lage Na’ singer wrote, “What I most look forward to in this year is the celebration of music, art, genuine artistry & above all the virtue of kindness. The year gone by has shown us that in the context of my industry, our current culture of worshipping at the altar of PR built celebrity & success attained by buying views, likes & followers, is likely to push our society into a free fall of vacuous mediocrity.”

She added that she wants audiences to look past number games and reward genuine talent. The singer further tweeted, “I look forward to the audiences looking past the number game, separating the wheat from the chaff & rewarding genuine talent in addition to kindness, meritocracies & fair-play please. #HappyNewYear2021.”

Sona is a vocal critic on many issues surrounding the Bollywood industry. The singer does not shy away from calling out even the bigwigs.