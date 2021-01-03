Ankita celebrates 3 million Instagram followers, gets massively trolled

Ankita Lokhande is close to 3 million followers on Instagram and the popular TV actress took to her social media account to celebrate the news with her fans.

Wishing her fans Happy New Year, the ‘Manikarnika’ actress posted pictures of herself wearing a purple dress. The actress, however, was soon trolled by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans.

Captioning the post, Ankita wrote, “#2021 I welcome you with my open heart. Happy new year every one. Cheers to 3M followers. Thank u for all the love. #ankitalokhande #newyear2021 #3million #congratulations.”

While Ankita’s fans congratulated the actress, trolls mocked her and commented that her followers have increased because of Sushant. A user commented, “Half of your followers are fans of Sushant.”

Another user wrote, “2 million from Sushant’s fans please don’t forget that”. “This has happened due to Sushant,” chimed a user.

Ankita has been a target of trolls since her birthday celebration pictures went viral. The actress was accused of “moving on” after Sushant’s demise.

Meanwhile, Ankita had recently recreated her famous role of Archana from her TV soap ‘Pavitra Rishta’, in which she featured as the lead opposite Sushant. In a tribute to the late actor at the Zee Rishtey Awards 2020, Ankita had performed on various songs including the title track of the show.

Ankita and Sushant dated for a few years while they worked in Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Pavitra Rishta’. Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14, 2020.