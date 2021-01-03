Anusha Dandekar opens up on breakup with Karan Kundra

TV host and popular VJ Anusha Dandekar shared a quote on love and accompanied it with a long note of her own.

The post seems to be a reference to her breakup with TV actor Karan Kundra.

Taking to Instagram, Anusha shared a quote by R.M. Drake which questions the idea of “the one” and says “love shouldn’t be this hard”.

Posting her thoughts with the quote, Anusha wrote, “ So here it is, before the year ends… Yes I did a show called Love School, yes I was your Love Professor, yes everything I shared and the advice I gave has always been real and from my heart… yes I love hard, so hard.”

She added, “Yes I don’t leave till there is nothing left for me to try and fight for, yes even I’m human, yes even I lost myself and some of my self respect, yes I’ve been cheated and lied to… yes I waited for an apology, which never came, yes I learnt I actually had to apologise and forgive myself… And yes i grew, have grown and will continue to grow from all of it and look at the positive…”

Sharing her advice on love for her Instagram family, Anusha continued, “You have watched me Love so openly… now please watch me LOVE myself till I’m so full that I can share it with someone again some day…My advice one last time; Love comes in many forms, just don’t let it consume so much, that you lose you, let Love be respectful, kind and most importantly honest. I deserve it, you deserve it. The most important thing is understanding this because we accept the love we think we deserve…”

She signed off on an optimistic note and said, “My love story now begins with me.”