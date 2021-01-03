Businessmen seeks major correction in exchange rate against dollar in 2021

The business community seeks major correction in exchange rate against dollar in the year of 2021. Pakistan Businesses Forum (PBF) Vice President, Ahmad Jawad said country exports starts increasing including positive improvement in remittances as well as surplus in the current account structure; now free float concept may be stop and government must go for certain measures to strengthen Pak Rupee against dollar which is much needed to boost economy. Jawad said “exchange rate is a fundamental ‘price’ in the economy, and getting it right is essential not just for boosting the export sector but also for providing a measure of protection to domestic industry” The Pakistani Rupee had a volatile 2020 after starting the year at Rs. 154.87 against the US Dollar. The local currency ended the year at Rs. 159.83 against the greenback after touching an all-time low of Rs. 168.43 during the year.













