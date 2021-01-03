FinCEN to impose new regulation for crypto holdings at foreign exchanges

The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), a bureau of the US Department of the Treasury, has announced that it will soon propose new regulation affecting cryptocurrency holdings at foreign exchanges. This proposal is separate from the one FinCEN recently proposed on cryptocurrency wallets. FinCEN detailed: “Currently, the report of Foreign Bank and Financial Accounts (FBAR) regulations do not define a foreign account holding virtual currency as a type of reportable account.” The notice added that the bureau “intends to propose to amend the regulations implementing the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) regarding reports of foreign financial accounts (FBAR) to include virtual currency as a type of reportable account.” Shehan Chandrasekera, Head of Tax Strategy at Cointracker, explained that “FBAR is a form you file with your tax return if you have any foreign financial assets over 10K at any time of the year.” He clarified, “There are no taxes to be paid with this form, just additional disclosure.”













