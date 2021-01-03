Effective response should be accorded to lies of federal ministers, spokespersons

Provincial Minister for Information, Local Government, Forests and Religious Affairs Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that effective response should be accorded to lies of federal ministers and team of spokespersons of PTI and added that Imran government has recruited a gang of spokespersons to mislead the people and lash out at political opponents.

He said this while presiding over a meeting at Sindh Information Department. The meeting was attended by Information Secretary Imran Atta Soomro, Director Planning Ghulam Saqlain, Director Social Media Aslam Pervez Jatoi, Director Admin Syed Azeem Shah, Director Publications, Director Legal Hezbollah Memon, Director Research and Reference Muhammad Ali Riaz Memon and others.

Provincial Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the PPP government had carried out record development projects in Sindh. The Sindh government has achieved an exemplary milestone especially in the health, education and road sectors for the welfare of masses.

He said that according to the vision of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the new year 2021 would be taken as the year of rehabilitation of forests in Sindh and local and fruit trees were being planted on millions of acres of retrieved forest land.

He directed the Information Department to formulate a comprehensive strategy for promotion of Sarsabz Sindh Vision.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah directed that press briefing on performance should be held every fortnight in consultation with all departments of the Sindh government.

The Provincial Information Minister said that today is the age of social media. The social media wing of the Information Department should be activated and contacts with media houses and journalists should be strengthened to publicize the development projects and policies of the Sindh government.

Sindh Information Minister said that PPP always paid attention on the welfare of journalists community so that they can carry out their responsibilities independently. He directed that release of grants to press clubs and journalists organizations be ensured.