Thailand reports 315 new coronavirus cases in second wave

Thailand confirmed 315 new coronavirus cases on Sunday in a second wave of infection where the majority of the cases were local transmission.

The new cases include 21 cases imported from abroad, the government’s Covid-19 taskforce said.

Thailand has confirmed a total of 7,694 coronavirus cases and 64 deaths since its first case last January.

The government is eyeing tougher measures to restrict businesses and limits people’s movement in 28 provinces, including the capital Bangkok to curb the spread of the virus.