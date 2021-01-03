Ministers visit late Usama’s home to offer condolences

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed visited the house of 22-year-old Usama Satti, who was shot dead by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel in Islamabad, to extend his condolence to the bereaved family.

He prayed for the bereaved family and ensured them provision of justice in the case.

Speaking on the occasion, Rashid assured the deceased youth’s family of the provision of justice.

The father of the deceased demanded that a high court judge should carry out a judicial inquiry into his son’s murder. However, the interior minister said that the government would order a judicial probe if law permits. He said that he supports a joint investigation team (JIT) formed to probe into the youngster’s murder.

Earlier, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari and Minister of State for Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi met with the bereaved family to offer condolences.

Taking to Twitter after the visit, SAPM Bukhari said they met with the family of Usama Satti on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s instructions and assured them of a complete transparent investigation into the incident.

“Usama’s services for ISF [Insaf Student Federation] will not go in vain. All departments meant for public service are answerable to people, and no misuse of authority is acceptable,” he said.