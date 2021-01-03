Armed men kill 11 coal miners at Machh, Balochistan

Karachi: At least 11 coal miners were killed and several others were injured in an armed attack at Balochistan’s Machh coal field, local media reported on Sunday.

Moazzam Ali Jatoi, an official with the Levies Force which serves as police and paramilitary in the area, said the attack took place early on Sunday near the Mach coalfield, about 48km (30 miles) east of the provincial capital, Quetta.

Police said that armed men took the coal miners to nearby mountains where they opened fire on them. Eleven were confirmed dead by police and the others injured were said to be in critical condition.

The injured were taken to the Machh hospital for treatment. After news of the incident broke, police and FC personnel have arrived at the coal mine.