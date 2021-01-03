FBR launches e-appeals for tax disputes

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has launched electronic mode of filing appeals for resolving tax disputes. The e-filing of appeals has been implemented from January 01, 2021, said a statement issued on Saturday. Commissioner Inland Revenue (Appeals) is the first tier of appellate hierarchy provided in the Inland Revenue laws. Taxpayers aggrieved with the orders of Inland Revenue tax authorities file first appeal before the Commissioner (Appeals). Providing facility of filing of appeals electronically by the taxpayer is another step toward automating FBR. In compliance with the vision of the Prime Minister, FBR has collaborated with Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited for development of software for e-filing of appeals. In the process the input of major stakeholders such as ICAP, ICAMP and PTBA was also taken. The system will enable the taxpayers aggrieved by the orders of tax authorities to e-file appeals on the Iris Web Portal. Both the revenue and the taxpayers will reap the benefits of the automated system for e-filing of appeals.













