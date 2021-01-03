KCCI assured of resolution of gas shortage on priority basis

President Karachi Chamber of Commerce Industry (KCCI) M Shariq Vohra has said that President Dr Arif Alvi has assured the business community of resolving the issue of gas shortage on priority basis. In a press statement on Saturday, the KCCI chief said that in response to deep concerns expressed by KCCI on serious gas crisis, President Alvi assured to take up this matter with relevant ministers and update the business community within a couple of days on what exactly are the causes for gas shortages and what strategies are being devised to deal with the situation. Vohra informed President Alvi that the ongoing gas crises in Karachi has become a very serious issue that needs to be probed because at a time when the exports are picking up, some elements somewhere in the system abruptly intervened and created a gas shortage which has resulted in closure of many factories. He feared that if the gas crisis goes on like this, it would become difficult not only for the exporters to dispatch their shipments on time but also the general industries will not be able to ensure smooth supply goods in the local markets.













