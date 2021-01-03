Cruise market rebound expected as 46 new ships set to debut in 2021

A glimpse at the 2021 cruise ship order-book shows 46 cruise ships are set to debut, including 16 more ships that were delivered in 2020, most of which did not see revenue service and sit waiting. The 30 ships expected in 2021 would mean a quickly rebounding cruise market plus the recovery of the global supply chain of vendors which has been slowed down by the pandemic, pushing shipyard delivery dates out into the future. Despite the pandemic, 16 new ships debuted in 2020. Very few of these ships saw actual paying passengers onboard, and most now wait to start revenue service in 2021 when the time is right. A number of ships that were set to be delivered in mid 2020 or later have so far been delayed by an average of six months. Most cruise operators expecting ship deliveries in the second half of 2021 have yet to comment on delivery dates. Shipyards haven’t said much about expected delivery dates, but with quarantine requirements for specialist vendors and contractors, plus social distancing in the work environment, timelines are getting pushed back.













