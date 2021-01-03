Messi returns as Koeman warns against dropping more points

BARCELONA: Lionel Messi has recovered from an ankle injury and ready to take on Huesca on Sunday as Barcelona look to get their La Liga season back on track following last week’s surprise 1-1 draw at home to Eibar, coach Ronald Koeman has said. Barca’s all-time top scorer watched on helplessly from the empty Camp Nou stands as his side struggled against the minnows but Koeman said his captain had been working overtime to return to fitness. “Messi is in good shape, he trained on December 30 and 31, even when his team mates had days off, and he’s not feeling any discomfort anymore,” Koeman told a news conference on Saturday. Messi is now into the final six months of his contract with Barca and has stated he will not decide his future until the end of the campaign, but Koeman said the uncertainty was no distraction for his side. Barca’s draw with Eibar left them sixth in the standings and 10 points behind leaders Atletico Madrid, who also have a game in hand, and Koeman repeated his earlier belief that his side were slipping out of the title race.













