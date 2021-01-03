PFF’s first female secretary-general not to get her contract renewed

LAHORE: The first female secretary-general of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Manizeh Zainli has announced to step down from her post upon the expiry of her contract. The PFF has confirmed that Manizeh Zainli has decided to step down from the position of the foundation’s secretary-general. “The PFF thanks Zainli for the services she has rendered for the development of football in the country during her tenure,” the governing body said in a statement. Zainli was appointed earlier this year in February and became the country’s first-ever female secretary-general for the PFF. “I am stepping down as the PFF’s secretary-general willfully, despite several requests by the PFF Normalisation Committee (NC) Chairman Muneer Ahmed Khan Sadhana and other colleagues,” Zainli was quoted as saying.

“I’m grateful to the whole football fraternity of Pakistan for supporting me with our collective goal to improve the footballing system in the country and I hope my struggles have created a new paradigm for women all around who are struggling in professions dominated by men, “she added. Zainli was asked for a resignation earlier in October by former NC Chairman Hamza Khan which led her to take a stay order from a civil court in Lahore that prevented her from being removed by PFF NC. However, the newly appointed Chairman Sadhana reversed Hamza’s decision and reinstated Zainli last week. The governing body revealed that Zainli will work until mid-January. In the meanwhile, the federation will find a replacement to ensure a smooth transition of work.