IPPAs — taking Pakistani film, television, music and fashion to new heights

There can never be enough award shows in Pakistan. The audiences, attendees, nominees and then the subsequent winners – in a nutshell – all those associated with the ceremony, love the glamour, pomp and show, and of course, the larger than life decor.

The performances, skits, presentations and tributes are eagerly awaited and no matter how many times the version is televised, the memory of it all is kept alive via social media.

Adding to all this, when the award shows are held internationally, the hype soars and the exotic locale increases the value of the arts or so it seems.

Talking about holding the award ceremony overseas, the International Pakistan Prestige Awards (IPPAs), now in their fourth edition, is one such awards show that recognise and honour Pakistani film, television, music and fashion on a large scale, being held abroad for a consecutive four years now.

Ali Malik, who is the chief executive officer and co-founder of the esteemed show, expresses his pride and gratitude towards all those involved, who’ve helped the platform establish itself as a credible and meritorious one.

This edition of the award show which was postponed from December 2020 owing to COVID-19 crises, will now be held in February this year in Istanbul.

“The show must go on. IPPAs will be held in Turkey with all the necessary SOPs being observed and will provide a glimmer of hope and cheer in the atmosphere amidst tense sentiments that we’ve been experiencing for a while now,” he says while talking exclusively to Daily Times.

The first and the second edition of the IPPAs was held in London in 2017 and 2018 respectively. In 2019, they were held in Oslo, Norway.

Other than the nominees and the rest of the media being present, the event will also have an audience on ticketing basis.

The venue capacity of the hall, which is the Hilton Istanbul Bomonti Hotel & Conference Centre, is that of 3,000 people, however, there will not be more than 1,000 people as attendees this year.

The new date for IPPAs is now February 27, 2021 and will be a live show.

Ali Malik shares how much confidence he has in the jurors of the nomination categories and says the winners are announces solely based on their credibility and immense talent.

He also mentions how the awards show has been held consecutively ever since they started out, only to have missed last year, because of the lethal pandemic.

Another USP of the event is that all the major stars of the country will be a part if it, including from the fashion industry, film, television and music.

“There will also be a fashion segment where a capsule collection of a designer will be showcased,” he added.

The IPPAs will be aired on HUM TV, which is also the exclusive broadcast partner.

The ceremony is always a star-studded affair with the likes of Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui, Hira Mani, Ayesha Omar, Maya Ali, Hania Aamir, Shahroz Sabzwari and Zara Noor Abbas in attendance.

The PR and media is being handled by Starlinks.

We are the most excited for the Viewers Choice Awards and the special tributes.

The IPPAs are the only Pakistani awards to take place internationally every year.

The teaser for this year’s show is already out and the nominations will be announced this week. Fingers crossed on seeing our favourite stars being nominated.

The well choreographed dance performances and the exciting lineup of presenters are another USP of the show.

Designers are about to get their hands full with dressing up the celebrities and having their day in the sun.