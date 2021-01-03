Harry Styles and Phoebe Waller-Bridge show off their moves in music video

Harry Styles gave fans the perfect way to kick off a brand new year. On Jan. 1, the singer rang in 2021 by releasing the music video for his Fine Line track, “Treat People With Kindness.” Co-starring Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Styles’ newly released visual channels old Hollywood glamour and is packed with glitzy fashion and fabulous footwork. The pair evoke the classic dance style of Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers as they take the stage of a nightclub in matching glittery sweater vests and perform a routine we’ll be playing on repeat all weekend. As more backup dancers join in, it’s not long before the entire room of people appear to be dancing together.

As the grand finale, the routine ends with Waller-Bridge dipping Styles before giving the camera a smirk. As to be expected, the Internet has been ablaze with excitement over their dance break.

“This music video is a MASTERPIECE HARRY DANCING IS SO ICONIC!!!” one fan’s tweet read. “I LOVED ITTT Definitely one of my favourites!!!”

“HARRY,” another fan tweeted. “YOU ALREADY SAVED 2021.”

Needless to say, the video is already a hit with Styles’ supporters and in less than 24 hours has already amassed nearly 4 million views on YouTube. Even Styles’ famous friend Lizzo was looking forward to the video dropping. As she commented on Instagram, “I BEEN WAITING FOR THIS 1!!!”

While Styles’ has not said much more about his newest release, Gucci did confirm both actors donned custom designer looks for the video, which is not surprising considering he’s long been tied to the brand.

Paul Roberts, the video’s choreographer, expressed his gratitude to the entire team following its debut. “01.01.21 WHAT A MOOD,” Roberts wrote on Instagram. “I’m honestly truly grateful for this creation & it’s process but most of all I’m grateful for this mans [sic] loyalty, friendship and continued belief in me. To the most wonderful (in every way) #pheobewallerbridge who gave it everything – You bring the best snacks to the table. Thank you to my wingman Stevie Jazz @jaredhageman You are utterly brilliant! To the big boys @fulwell73productions @gabeturner73 @bigboturner who’s [sic] passion & artistry were the driving force behind this song & dance film. To Carly, Lou, Aimee, Bex, Ben who looked after us like kings along the way. To @harry_lambert for the sparkle and of course to all the extraordinarily gifted dancers featured here in this joyful film… What a treat to treasure.”

When it comes to the overall visual, perhaps Derek Blasberg put it best in an Instagram comment: “2021 already looking good to me.”