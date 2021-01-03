Alarm bells ring as virus kills another 82 in a day

The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Saturday reached 35,130, as another 2,184 people tested positive for the deadly virus, while 82 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours.

As many as 82 patients, 74 of whom were under treatment at hospitals, died on Friday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC). A majority of deaths reported in last 24 hours was from Punjab, followed by Sindh, while 44 patients were on ventilators. No COVID-19 affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Balochistan or Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), while 301 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan. The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas, including Multan 41 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 42 percent, Peshawar 35 percent and Lahore 32 percent. The oxygen beds (oxygen providing facility other than ventilator as per patient’s medical requirement) were also occupied in four major areas: 33 percent in ICT, 32 percent in Karachi, 59 percent in Peshawar and 36 percent in Multan. Some 38,229 tests were conducted across the country on Friday, including 11,771 in Sindh, 15,582 in Punjab, 5,985 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,891 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 340 in Balochistan, 355 in GB, and 305 in AJK. Since the pandemic’s spread, a total of 484,362 cases were detected, including perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far.

About 10,258 deaths have been recorded in country since the spread of the virus. Around 3,582 of them perished in Sindh, including 22 people who died on Friday. Moreover, 4,085 people have died in Punjab, with 43 deaths in the past 24 hours. As many as 38 of them died in hospitals. Likewise, 1,661 deaths have been reported in KP so far, 421 in ICT, 184 in Balochistan, 101 in GB and 224 in AJK. A total of 6,775,307 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 625 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,745 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country. Meanwhile, the national COVID-19 positivity ratio on Saturday was recorded at 5.81 percent, whereas 2,264 coronavirus patients were in critical condition across the country with the number of critical patients rising at a fast pace. The positivity ratio was determined on the basis of positive cases appearing in 100 samples of COVID patients. The highest positivity ratio was observed in Karachi which was 15.77 percent followed by Peshawar 15.54 percent and Mirpur 9.26 percent, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).