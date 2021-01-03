Fazlur Rehman to lead PDM rally in Bahawalpur today

Maulana-Fazlur-Rehman-PCA political rally will be held in Bahawalpur today (Sunday) under the leadership of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the head of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

According to sources, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and former prime minister and PPP leader Yousuf Raza Gilani will also attend the rally.

The rally will pass through Bandra Bridge, Model Town C Chowk, Fateh Chowk, Model Town B, and reach Toll Plaza Sutlej Bridge.

It is expected that all three – Fazlur Rehman, Maryam Nawaz and Yousuf Raza Gilani – will address the rally at Chowk Seraiki.

A spokesman for the district police said the administration had not yet given permission for the rally.

Warning notices have been issued to the organisers to cancel the rally and the panaflexes and billboards in the city advertising the rally have been removed, he said.

The police spokesman added that cases have been registered against local PDM officials and workers for violating coronavirus safety protocols.

PML-N leader Baligh-ur-Rehman has said that the government is panicking in the face of the opposition’s movement. He said crude tactics are being used to stop the rally. “PDM is the voice of the people, the rally will be held tomorrow at all costs,” he vowed.