Ali J Hamdani made SNGPL managing director

The SNGPL Board of Director has appointed Ali J Hamdani as the managing director of the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) for a period of three years.

The prime minister had also approved the appointment of Hamdani in the Federal Cabinet meeting held on December 15, 2020.

Ali J Hamdani has more than 30 years of experience in managing international businesses, particularly in energy, power, water, chemical and healthcare sectors. Prior to joining SNGPL, he remained associated with a number of leading international companies including Siemens AG, Linde Healthcare and Schneider Electric. He has a proven record of positioning organizations for success, spurring billion-dollar sales growth, leading global initiatives, and demonstrating a profound dedication to client satisfaction.

He has successfully led Siemens AG Pakistan as CEO / Managing Director and Board Member of operations in Karachi. He has executed mega automation programs for global companies and implemented failsafe technologies for 1200 wellhead shutdown systems at Saudi Aramco Oil and Gas Wells. Has also set up technology center at Siemens Saudi Arabia, to share best practices, optimize global competitiveness, and open new project opportunities.

Mr. Hamdani has an Executive Master of Business Administration from Babson College, and an Electrical/Electronic Engineering Degree from the University of Engineering and Technology.