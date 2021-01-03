Educators must also be on priority list to get Covid vaccine: Ibrahim Murad

University of Management & Technology (UMT) President Ibrahim Hasan Murad has said that coping with this pandemic must be about saving lives while allowing education to function.

He said, “We as nation must chalk out policies to avoid long-term harm to the education system and a generation of schoolchildren.” He also said that educators must be among the first in line to get vaccination in addition to healthcare providers.

Vaccinating educators is only possible way to make it possible to reopening of educational institution permanently for full-time in-person learning.

Ibrahim Murad also shared that earlier vaccine access will surely enhance the possibilities of returning to face-to-face learning and It would not only help thriving education system but also allow the economy to recover.

Further President UMT said that we must do our best to prioritize the safety of teachers and staff who are putting themselves at risk to help our nation’s children.

The challenge is enormous and complex, but the calculus is simple: We can’t invest in our children’s futures if we ignore the wellbeing of their teachers, he added.

Ibrahim also shared that education is the foundation of future economic growth. He said that cases were still increasing, and if educators fall, the educational institutions will continue to struggle.