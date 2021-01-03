Sindh notifies release of eight terminally ill prisoners

The Sindh Home Department on Saturday issued a notification to release eight convicted prisoners suffering from terminal diseases.

The prisoners are being released under an order of the Supreme Court in light of a provincial cabinet decision made in a session on December 9.

According to the notification, eight convicted prisoners are being released or discharged early from Sindh prisons on account of being terminally ill or suffering from incurable diseases under Section 49 (a) & (b) of the Sindh Prisons and Corrections Services Act 2019. The convicts are being discharged for a period of four months and are subject to fulfilment of all formalities and conditions as laid down in the order.

Firstly, the legal heirs or blood relatives are required to submit a bond of Rs200,000 with Deputy Director Reclamation and Probation concerned divisions, Sindh prior to their release.

Secondly, the physical custody of the prisoners will only be handed over by the prison authorities to their families who have submitted the surety bond.

Additionally, convicts shall be under the supervision of an assistant director or a probation and parole officer who will submit monthly reports to the home department throughout their temporary release.

Lastly, the temporary release of prisoners will be purely on medical ground and further relief will be granted by the Prison Management Board.

The notification also read that the release of convicted prisoners with contagious diseases will also be extended. The sentenced prisoners scheduled to be released were convicted in Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur central prisons. Sindh is the first province where the 125-year-old law on prisons has been changed.