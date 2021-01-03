Five cops arrested after firing at vehicle leaves youth dead in Capital

Five Counter-Terrorism Force (CTF) officials were arrested on Saturday for opening fire at a vehicle, leaving a youth dead in Islamabad.

According to details, five Counter-Terrorism Force (CTF) officials were arrested and shifted to Ramna police station of the federal capital over allegedly opening fire at a vehicle.

Earlier in the day, a firing incident was reported in Islamabad’s G-10 where the security officials shot multiple fires at a ‘suspicious’ vehicle after allegedly trying to stop the driver many times.

Police told the media that the officials followed a suspicious ‘vehicle with tinted glasses and tried to stop it many times’. They claimed that the department received a complaint on Friday night for a robbery bid in Shams Colony by some dacoits in a car. The vehicle was followed by CTF officials who were on patrolling duty in the area, police added.

However, after many failed attempts to stop the car, the personnel shot fires on the tyre but unfortunately, the driver received two bullets to his body which later led to his death. The body was shifted to the hospital where his post-mortem was conducted.

Sources of PIMS Hospital said that the deceased youth is identified as 21-year-old Usama Satti. A senior medico-legal officer (MLO) conducted the post-mortem of the victim of a car firing incident in the federal capital.

According to the initial post-mortem report which was handed over to police, Usama Satti received six bullets to different parts of the body including head, left arm and four bullets on the waist, sources added.

Police said that a case will be registered against the car firing incident over the complaint from the victim’s family.

On the other hand, the victim’s father claimed that 16 to 17 bullet marks are present at car but not a single bullet was shot at the tyres.

Following the incident, Inspector General (IG) Islamabad police ordered to immediately launch a thorough probe into the firing case and constituted an investigation team headed by deputy inspector general (DIG).