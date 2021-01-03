Minister offers opposition talks on national issues

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan has said that political leadership needs to sit together and make consensus decisions on all matters of national importance such as electoral reforms, Kashmir issue and economy. Talking to the media persons on Saturday, Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that the government is ready for dialogue with the opposition on all national issues except amendment to the national accountability law. He further said that no national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) will be given to the corrupt elements. The minister said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership has announced to contest by-elections, and they will also, hopefully, participate in the Senate elections. He said the democratic process should continue for the betterment of the country. Sarwar said that the people do not support the narrative of Nawaz Sharif, and the patriotic people within the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) are parting ways with Nawaz Sharif. On the occasion, some local leaders and supporters of PML-N also announced to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.













