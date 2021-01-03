Aiman pens heartfelt note for her late father

Aiman Khan, on Friday, penned a short heartfelt note for her ‘first love’, her father, who she lost earlier this week. The talented sister-dup Aiman and Minal’s father, Mubeen Khan, passed away on Thursday. Later n Friday, Aiman penned a heartfelt note for her father. She kept it short and simple, however, full of emotion.

“You’re my first love, I’ll miss you forever,” she wrote, posting a collage of pictures from her wedding with her father placing a loving kiss on her head. “Rest in peace my strong man,” she added. Earlier this month, Minal had updated her Instagram with news of their father’s health, asking for prayers. Later, however, Aiman’s husband Muneeb Butt shared the unfortunate news that the Mubeen Khan had passed away.

Aiman also confirmed the same on her own Instagram story, writing, “My beloved father Mubeen Khan has passed away. He was a strong man. Remember him in your prayers.”

Here’s extending our heartfelt condolence to the Aiman, Minal, and the whole family.