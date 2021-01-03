Feroze Khan is inspired by Ibn Arabi?

Feroze Khan, who recently quit the showbiz, seems to be inspired by Ibn Arabi, the 12th-century Muslim scholar, poet and philosopher.

Feroze Khan took to Instagram and shared photo of Turkish actor Osman Soykut, who portrays the role of Ibn Arabi in the historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, with a quote about loneliness.

The Romeo Weds Heer actor quoting Ibn Arabi says, “Loneliness is an essential friend on the road to bravery.”

The endearing post has won the hearts of fans shortly after Khan shared the quote.

Earlier this year, the Khaani actor quit showbiz and had tweeted, “My fans have been waiting for a statement from me. I announce that I quit the showbiz industry and will only act and provide my services for the teaching of Islam through this platform if needed else anything but this InshAllah, Request you all to pray for me and my loved ones.”