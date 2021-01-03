Daily Times

Journey of my success will continue in 2021: Meera

News Desk

Pakistani actor Irtiza Rubab, better known by her stage name Meera, has said that the journey of her success will continue in 2021, Roznama Dunya reported on Saturday. The 43-year-old said in an interview that the showbiz industry is rapidly flourishing; however, there is a temporary interruption due to COVID-19. She stressed that working with new ambition will take the industry to new heights. Meera warned her opponents not to hatch conspiracies against her. I will play my full part in the progress of the Pakistani film industry, she affirmed.

