Mindful Thoughts at Home is a lovingly gathered collection of reflections appreciating the often un-noticed details of what makes a house a home. The idea of “Mindful Thoughts” is that by commenting on various aspects of the home — noticing, appreciating, living in the moment — we will figure out what makes us happy and what doesn’t. “Just take a look around your space now; don’t try to force any reactions, but see how you feel,” author Kate Peers says. The book contains 25 thoughts that “let you use mindfulness to improve your living space, from decorating and cleaning to how to harness the light during the day and sleep more comfortably at night,” said a review published in goodreads.com. “By reading this book and embracing the mindfulness within it, you will be able to create a delightful and comfortable environment that will enrich your life and soul,” said the review. “This is a great book focusing on creating a calming and peaceful home. This book is filled with reflections, meditations, and queries for you to use in order to create a mindful home.”













