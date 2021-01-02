India snubbed

It’s a bit rich of the Indian government to express concern about minority rights in another country. Yet the opportunity provided by the unfortunate incident in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) the other day, where a Hindu tempt was attacked by a mob, was just too much for New Delhi to let go of. However the fact of the matter is that even before the BJP government could shed some crocodile tears over the matter, Pakistani authorities had already arrested a number of people responsible for the attack and the Supreme Court (SC) had also taken note of the issue. Contrast that with how minorities are persecuted in India, including numerous incidents of what has since become known as cow lynching, and how the government continues to look the other way and it becomes instantly clear how weak Delhi looks making such a case before the international community.

That is why the Pakistani foreign office has been so quick to snub India’s ministry of external affairs over its “unwarranted assertions” and advised the neighbouring country to set its own house in order before pointing the finger at others. Indeed, the BJP government has become so single-minded in its pursuit of the extremist Hindutva agenda that it is being openly attacked by other political parties, regardless of the kind of image such disunity projects to the world. Now, after completely hijacking the government and all important institutions of state, the bunch of extremists that rule India right now are fiddling with the country’s constitution to completely reengineer the country’s demographics. And it is bringing the entire region closer to confrontation and nuclear war with every passing day than ever before.

If the international community should really take very serious note of something in South Asia, it is India’s attitude and behaviour. For its part the Pakistani government has highlighted India’s excesses and human rights abuses at all relevant international forums. Yet for some reason the countries that can do something to improve the situation are completely blinded by the pull of its large market. They forget, though, much to the horror of everybody in the subcontinent, that this market will not fetch them any foreign exchange in the event of war between Pakistan and India. The Indian ruling party is a threat not just to minorities in that country but also other states in the region.