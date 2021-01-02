GM Hotel Pearl Continental visits COTHM | Daily Times

General Manager Hotel Pearl Continental visited COTHM New Garden Town Campus on Friday.

After discussing various topics with the CEO COTHM International, Mr Ahmad Shafiq and senior management of the College, Mr Nadeem Riaz Chaudhary was particularly interested to visit classes and speak to students taking part in lectures.

“We are delighted to welcome the GM and to have the chance to demonstrate how this college is offering a truly tertiary experience for our learners and have a positive impact on our communities and the local economy by providing accessible pathways into learning with seamless progression from further to higher education and into skill-based learning,” says Mr Shafiq. As a partner of the leading international hotels, we have been able to provide job opportunities to our immensely talented students.

While appreciating the state of the art facility and its initiatives, the GM exclaimed, “It was a pleasure to visit College of Tourism and Hotel Management. The college plays a vital role in ensuring learners across some very remote areas have access to quality tertiary education and it was great to see the innovative learning methods that are being used to achieve that.”

“It was also particularly good to hear more about the way the College is working with local schools and employers to address local employment gaps. Having local business leaders engaged and willing to help shape education and training is absolutely key to creating the opportunities for our young people to gain employment and learn relevant skills, and we are committed to encouraging that collaborative approach across the globe, said Mr. Nadeem.”

He commended the fact that the curriculum is industry relevant, addresses necessary critical skills, meets international education learning standards, and offers internationally recognized certifications.