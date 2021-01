Jerdoni Brand comes at Al Fatah Exclusive Mall

Today was opening of Jerdoni Brand at Al Fatah Exclusive Mall, Hussain Chowk Lahore. Ribbon cutting was done by prominent journalist Mr Syed Irshad Arif sb.

This event was attended by leading journalists, analysts & businessmen of Pakistan including Mr Mujeed Shami, Mr Sohail Warraich, Mr Orya Maqbool Jan, Mr Chaudry Ghulam Hussain, Mr Ayyaz Khan, Mr Brig Farooq Hameed, Mr Syed Shiraz Shah, Mr Mubashir Butt sb, Mr Saadatullah, Mr Qudrat Khan, Mr Shahzaman, Mr Waqas Javaid, Mr Hadi Buzdar Mr Waqar Shah & Mr Asif Malik. Everyone appreciated Jerdoni’s premium quality products and rated it equivalent to international brands like Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, DKNY, Zara, Abercrombie & Levis etc.

It has potential of becoming first Pakistani brand with international repute.