National History Museum remembers and celebrates Quaid-e-Azam on his 144th birth anniversary!

The National History Museum Lahore, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) and The Citizens Archive of Pakistan (CAP) hosted day-long celebrations in the remembrance of the founder of this nation, Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, on his 144th birth anniversary that took place on December 25 2020.

The event took place under strict COVID-19 SOPS.

Staying true to its core objective of setting itself as a place where our national heroes are remembered, commemorated, and celebrated, National History Museum organized a series of interactive and fun-filled activities, particularly for the younger generation, to introduce them to the greatest leader in the history of this nation. The day long list of activities included Painting Competition,

Quiz Competition, Interactive Playsheets, Letters to Jinnah, Storytelling Session, Puppet Show and Musical Choir.

Mr. Jawad Ahmad Qureshi (Director General of Parks and Horticulture Authority Lahore) said, “The National History Museum through its programming aims to build a strong relationship between the museum and communities. Together, we celebrate the 144th birth anniversary of our founder, Muhammad Ali Jinnah- a man of great vision whose teachings must be inculcated in our younger generations for a prosperous and progressive nation. The Parks and Horticulture Authority looks forward to hosting many more educational and cultural events at NHM for the public and families in the New Year to come.”

Going forward, NHM will continue to organize regular programming to promote National History Museum as a vibrant learning place, educating Pakistanis on the important subjects of partition, national history, and cultural heritage.

The National History Museum is a project of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Lahore, Government of Punjab, curated and managed by The Citizens Archive of Pakistan (CAP). The museum is a unique and pioneering initiative set in the locales of the Greater Iqbal Pssssssark, allowing people to explore and engage with Pakistan’s diverse history and culture. NHM is the first digital museum of its kind in the country. Together, PHA and CAP aim to make the National History Museum a space of exploration, education and enjoyment, where personal engagement with our past and a critical reflection over it is made possible.

The Citizens Archive of Pakistan (CAP) is a non-profit organization dedicated to cultural and historic preservation operating in Sindh and Punjab. CAP seeks to educate the community, foster an awareness of the nation’s history, and instill pride in Pakistani citizens about their heritage. CAP has three main goals: to preserve and provide access to it’s archive, to build and support educational programmes, and to develop educational products based on the testimonies collected with the vision to develop CAP as the foremost museum and heritage centre of Pakistani history, photography, culture, literature, and historical documentation demonstrating the strength and spirit of Pakistan from the perspective of a citizen.